45% of Donetsk Oblast is under control of Ukrainian Army – governor

On 5 September, the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko during his interview with Belsat said that offensive operations of Russian troops are not successful in the oblast but they still attempting to carry out offensive operations in the main key directions, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka. 45% of the territory of Donetsk Oblast which is now under the control of Ukraine is constantly being shelled by the Russian Army.

