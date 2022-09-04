Ukrainian-Polish border becomes critically overloaded – Ministry of Infrastructure

According to the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem, the number of trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border is constantly increasing due to the low capacity of customs on the Polish side.

The main reason for the queues is the low efficiency of the Polish services, while it takes to 10-15 minutes to check one car for Ukrainian services.

This week, the line of trucks to the Yahodyn checkpoint on the Polish border crossed the 45-kilometer mark. Therefore, drivers are forced to practically live on the roadside.