Ukrainian Armed Forces have resources to contain Russia in Ukraine’s south — Command

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough means and forces to restrain the growth of Russian military potential in the south of the country, said Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman of the Joint Command South on the air of the nationwide telethon.

“We will continue to work according to the same formula as we are working now: as soon as they try to increase their number there, we will use all means and forces to lower this number,” she emphasized.

The official says that she believes that the Ukrainian troops are capable of fulfilling this task. According to her, currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are focused on exhausting Russian troops.

