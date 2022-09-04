Multiple rocket launchers located nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP territory – CIT

According to the video that was shot on the night of Sept. 2-3, the multiple rocket launchers are located in the immediate vicinity of the power unit.

According to the Conflict Intelligence Team study, the multiple rocket launchers are located to the west of the Zaporizhzhia TPP.

Also, to the west of the TPP is the territory of the nuclear power plant itself, but whether the rockets are really launched from the territory of the station, it is impossible to establish exactly.