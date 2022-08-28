Ukraine returned 541 fallen defenders, 428 bodies brought from Mariupol

Ukraine managed to return 541 defenders who died in the war, Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances, reported.
“Negotiations with the aggressor are difficult, but we have already managed to return 541 fallen defenders. 428 bodies were brought from Mariupol, more than 300 of them – defenders of Azovstal.
We are returning the dead from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk directions – from everywhere,” Kotenko said.
