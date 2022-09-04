Ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive “methodical operation” to degrade Russian forces in south – ISW

Ukrainian officials directly stated that the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive is a methodical operation to intentionally degrade Russian forces and logistics in the south, rather than one aimed at immediately recapturing large swathes of territory, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Sept. 3.

Ukrainian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces continued positional battles along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline. Ukrainian troops are focusing on striking Russian ground lines of communication, equipment and manpower concentrations, and logistics nodes along the Southern Axis.

Social media footage shows evidence of effective Ukrainian strikes in western and central Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian forces may be conducting localized attacks along the line of contact in Western Zaporizhzhia Oblast to disrupt ongoing Russian troop deployments.