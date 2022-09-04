Ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive “methodical operation” to degrade Russian forces in south – ISW

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian officials directly stated that the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive is a methodical operation to intentionally degrade Russian forces and logistics in the south, rather than one aimed at immediately recapturing large swathes of territory, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Sept. 3.

Ukrainian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces continued positional battles along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline. Ukrainian troops are focusing on striking Russian ground lines of communication, equipment and manpower concentrations, and logistics nodes along the Southern Axis.

Social media footage shows evidence of effective Ukrainian strikes in western and central Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainian forces may be conducting localized attacks along the line of contact in Western Zaporizhzhia Oblast to disrupt ongoing Russian troop deployments.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags