Ukrainian Army destroys five ammunition depots, a drone command point, and ferry crossing

Ukraine’s Operational Command South reported that it destoyed five Russian ammunition storage sites in Kherson Oblast in Southern Ukraine, as well as damaged a drone UAV control center near the village of Pravdyne and the ferry crossing near the settlement of Kozatske.

102 Russian soldiers have been put out of action. 6 Russian tanks, an Msta-B howitzer, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a mobile 120-mm mortar and 8 armoured vehicles have been destroyed, the Command noted.