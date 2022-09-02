Ukraine sanctions more Russians, Belarusians, including Putin’s daughters

At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new package of sanctions, which applies to 99 individuals and 178 legal entities from Russia and Belarus, including the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions package targets Russian military enterprises, officials of the national banks of Russia and Belarus.



Companies and individuals who contributed to Russian aggression against Ukraine and helped the aggressor to circumvent the previous sanctions are designated. In particular, the Sernia Group, which helped Russia to supply microelectronics products for the needs of the military industry, were sanctioned.