Over 500,000 Ukrainian kids integrated in EU school systems

As of 30 August, 506,736 Ukrainian children were integrated into the school systems of the countries of the European Union, according to the EU Commission.

“Because of the barbaric invasion of Russia into Ukraine, this year is distinguished by the fact that hundreds of thousands of children were forced to flee the country,” the EU Commission wrote.

According to the EU data, since Russia’s 24 February invasion, 9.9 mn people entered the EU from the side of Ukraine and Moldova; 8.6 mn were Ukrainian citizens.

5.8 mn Ukrainians returned from EU to Ukraine; 4.1 mn received temporary protection in the EU.