Nuclear inspectors set off to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP despite Russian shelling in the area (updated 14:30)

A mission of nuclear inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off from the central-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters says, despite reported intense Russian shelling of the plant, its satellite city of Enerhodar, and the area.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff,

“There has been an increased military activity in the area. Having come so far, we are not stopping,” he said according to Reuters.

The IAEA mission includes experts from Poland, Lithuania, Serbia, China, France, and other countries. There are no representatives of Great Britain, the USA, and Russia.

Update:

The IAEA mission stopped 20 kilometers away from the front line, waiting for the fighting to subside ahead of them.

IAEA mission stopped at checkpoint in Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast some 20 km into Ukraine-controlled territory – Interfax Ukraine's source "You can hear incoming here but at the distance," the source said, "we are waiting when it will be safe"https://t.co/hW2SEsSF79 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2022

Update 14:30:

The IAEA mission has already passed into the “gray” zone heading Enerhodar – during the mission’s passage, Russian small arms fire was heard, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Meanwhile, Russia’s state-funded RIA Novosti says that the mission has already arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Footage of reportedly the @iaeaorg mission entering the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

📹via https://t.co/imkoyKlpdr pic.twitter.com/NmN3w33J5g — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2022