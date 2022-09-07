Ukraine, Poland to build a pipeline for transporting Ukrainian vegetable oil

Ukraine, Poland to build a pipeline for transporting Ukrainian vegetable oil

Singing the memorandum on building the vegetable oil pipeline from Ukraine to Poland. Photo: minagro.gov.ua 

Ukraine and Poland have signed a memorandum on the project to construct a cross-border pipeline to transport Ukrainianvegetable oil to the Polish port of Gdańsk, Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

The signees of the quadrilateral memorandum are the Ukrainian ministries of agrarian policy and infrastructure and their Polish counterparts.

In the near future, Ukraine and Poland will create a working group, the purpose of which will be to work out the technical characteristics and conditions for the construction of the pipeline and two terminals, the Agrarian Ministry says.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine used to export sunflower oil to 107 countries with Europe being its largest consumer (37% of exports), followed by Southeast Asia (29%), and the rest of Asia (14.9%).

