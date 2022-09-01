Russia shells occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, its satellite city before the IAEA inspection

Aftermath of reportedly Russian false flag attack on Russian-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov

The Russian morning mortar shelling of the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant triggered emergency protection of the station’s 5th power unit causing its shut down, Ukrainian NPP operator Energoatom reported.

The satellite city of the NPP, Enerhodar, also came under Russian fire this morning. Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported at about 7:30:

“Since 5 a.m. constant mortar attacks on the city continue, small arms bursts are heard. It’s known that several civilian facilities have been hit, there are injured.”

Occupied Enerhodar under Russian fire 📹via mayor Dmytro Orlov – https://t.co/4q2b5p5MEH pic.twitter.com/JkJ9YvJMcb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2022

Suspilne says that in addition to artillery barrage, the Russians involved aviation – military helicopters were spotted circling over the city.

The day before, on 31 August, the Russian forces also shelled the city in order to blame the shelling on the Ukrainian side.

On 31 August, an IAEA mission arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia planning to visit Enerhodar.