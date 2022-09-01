Russia shells occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, its satellite city before the IAEA inspection

Russia shells occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, its satellite city before the IAEA inspection

Aftermath of reportedly Russian false flag attack on Russian-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov 

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian morning mortar shelling of the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant triggered emergency protection of the station’s 5th power unit causing its shut down, Ukrainian NPP operator Energoatom reported.

The satellite city of the NPP, Enerhodar, also came under Russian fire this morning. Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported at about 7:30:

“Since 5 a.m. constant mortar attacks on the city continue, small arms bursts are heard. It’s known that several civilian facilities have been hit, there are injured.”

Suspilne says that in addition to artillery barrage, the Russians involved aviation – military helicopters were spotted circling over the city.

The day before, on 31 August, the Russian forces also shelled the city in order to blame the shelling on the Ukrainian side.

On 31 August, an IAEA mission arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia planning to visit Enerhodar.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags