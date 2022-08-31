Ukrainian band’s concert cancelled by club in Italy for collecting money for military

Slaughter Club in Milan canceled an agreement to provide premises for the charity concert of the Ukrainian rock band “Zhadan i Sobaky”.

The reason for this decision was the fact that in Italy “events where money is collected for the war are prohibited”, the band’s frontman and writer Serhiy Zhadan said.

On September 2, a concert was planned at the Slaughter Club as part of a charity tour in support of the Kharkiv regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, on August 21, Zhadan received a message that the concert was canceled.

“We are sorry, but in our country, it is forbidden to hold concerts and collect money for the war. We are returning the money and cancel the concert. We cannot do anything, otherwise we will be arrested,” the message said.

“Some Europeans continue to play pacifism and double standards and sincerely believe that by defending their lives and their country, Ukrainians violate some of their ideas about peace and harmony. And those who try to support of their compatriots in the fight against rapists and looters, are fascists and extremists. To be honest, it’s embarrassing and disgusting. As long as the Ukrainians hold the frame of a free Europe, the Europeans hang out lazily, trying not to get involved in politics. It seems that the 20th century did not teach everyone responsibility,” Zhadan wrote on Facebook.