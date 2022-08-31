Ukraine is preparing safe evacuation routes for people in Crimea

“For Ukraine life of every citizen is an absolute priority. Therefore, we are developing evacuation routes for the residents of occupied Crimea who wish to leave during active de-occupation. For now, we ask everyone to stay away from military facilities and to check the bomb shelters,” Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine wrote on Twitter.

