Ukraine established fire control over southern Kakhovskyi and Antonivskyi bridges

The Armed Forces of Ukraine established fire control over the Kakhovskyi and Antonivskyi bridges in the south of Ukraine, Operational Command South informed.

Ukraine’s forces continue to destroy Russia’s logistics routes, command points of units, places where Russian forces and assets are concentrated.

Last night the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two control points, two warehouses with ammunition, anti-aircraft defense equipment, a radar station, and areas of concentration of Russian artillery. On August 29, the operational group “Kakhovka” reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost all large bridges near Kherson and broke through the first line of “defense” of Russian troops in the Kherson Oblast.

