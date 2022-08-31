Russia sent another 106 teachers to work in the territories of Luhansk Oblast Russians occupied after February 24, Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance informs.
The goal is the “Russification of Ukrainian children,” the Center says.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Russia sends its teachers to occupied Ukrainian territories
Russia sent another 106 teachers to work in the territories of Luhansk Oblast Russians occupied after February 24, Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance informs.
The goal is the “Russification of Ukrainian children,” the Center says.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine