The Trap Aggressor project and Ukraine’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption have repeatedly emphasized that the directors of Russia’s military factories were unfairly not sanctioned.

The Canadian government became the first to sanction the directors of 5 Russian state-owned companies that produce missiles, air defense systems, and heavy equipment for the Russian military.

On August 23, during the Crimean Platform summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against 62 Russians and one Russian enterprise in the military-industrial sector.