Ukrainian troops liberated 4 villages in Kherson Oblast from Russian occupation

Ukrainian troops liberated the villages of Novodmytrivka, Arkhangelske, Tomyna Balka and Pravdyne.

“The operation began at night with massive shelling of Russian positions and the rear. The main direction of the attack was on Pravdyna. We hit their infantry from the DPR and LPR, they fled. The Russian landing party fled after them…

We have now liberated four villages. Their first line of defense was breached in three places,” a Ukrainian military source, who was not named for security reasons, told CNN.