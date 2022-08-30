Ukrainian forces confirm new strikes on 3 bridges in Kherson Oblast

The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern regions have killed approximately 160 Russian soldiers and destroyed 60 pieces of enemy equipment in the south overnight, striking three bridges in the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Operational Command South reported.

“Last night, our bomber aircraft hit 2 enemy positions outside Kyselivka and Kostyrka. Rocket and artillery units carried out more than 220 fire missions, including on three bridges – the Antonivka Road Bridge, Antonivka Rail Bridge, and Darivka Bridge – to secure their unusable status,” the military report said.