Ukraine uses HIMARS-look-alike wooden decoys to lure Russia into wasting long-range missiles

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine has created a fleet of decoys resembling advanced US rocket systems that has tricked Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on dummy targets, Washington Post reports.

The wooden decoys are indistinguishable from the real thing to UAVs, who transmit their locations to naval cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

After a few weeks in the field, the decoys drew at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles. The destroyed decoys may partially account for Russia’s inflated statistics of destroyed HIMARS.

