“IT army of Ukraine” disrupted more than 450 Russian websites in two weeks — Digital Transformation Ministry

The so-called IT army of Ukraine – a volunteer cyberwarfare organization – disrupted the operations of more than 450 of Russia’s online resources in two weeks, from 15 through 28 August, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Among those web resources were the sites of the Central Bank of Russia, the political party “Just Russia – Patriots – For the Truth,” online money transfer services, job search services, websites in occupied Crimea, and a number of other websites.

Also, the websites of Russian mass media were reportedly among those affected. The Ministry says that the sites of TASS, RIA Novosti, MK, and their individual projects were temporarily unavailable online.