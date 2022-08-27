Russia’s transfer of troops across Dariivka bridge in Kherson Oblast halted — Operational Command South

Ukrainian rocket artillery units continued carrying out fire missions, including ensuring control over the Dariivka bridge. It’s currently out of use, Ukraine’s Operational Command South reported on Facebook.

The bridge across the Inhulets River in Kherson Oblast near the village of Dariivka is one of two vehicular bridges connecting the Kherson grouping of Russian troops to the rest of the occupation forces. The grouping is separated by the Inhulets and Dnipro rivers. The second key bridge is Antonivskyi near Kherson and it has also been under repeated Ukrainian missile attacks aimed at disrupting the supplies for the Russian forces concentrated near Kherson.