Russian court may sentence Crimean Tatar activist for 20 years for private conversations in mosque

The Russian court in Crimea rejected an appeal of Enver Krosh who was detained on 11 August for alleged participation in the Islamic group Hizb ut-Tahrir banned in Russia but legal in Ukraine for having private discussions on politics and religion. The appeal stated that the activist had never committed any crimes. Now he is facing 20 years in prison. On 26 August Crimean Solidarity human rights group informed that the Russian court in Crimea ordered to keep Enver Krosh in a pre-trial detention center for 2 months.

