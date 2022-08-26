Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head urges international community to demilitarize 50 km zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Regional administration, Oleh Buriak, calls out for the international community and agencies, the International Atomic Energy Agency, UN, and Red Cross to prevent a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is currently occupied by the Russian troops.

“50 km area around the Zaporizhzhia NPP should be demilitarized,” he says.

