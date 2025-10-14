US to provide Ukraine with only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles – Financial Times

The Trump administration is considering Tomahawk cruise missile transfers to Ukraine as part of broader negotiations aimed at ending the war, The Financial Times reported

According to the report, Trump will meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on 17 October to discuss strategies for pressuring Russia into peace talks.

The quantity of missiles available for transfer reportedly remains significantly constrained. Stacey Pettijohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security, told Financial Times that the US would likely provide Ukraine with "only 20 to 50 ракets," a volume that "will not substantially affect the dynamics of combat operations and the situation on the battlefield."

The expert acknowledged potential tactical benefits of the transfer. Pettijohn said that long-range missiles could "complement Ukraine's own strike drones and long-range cruise missiles in large complex volleys with greater effect." Nevertheless, she emphasized the limitations, noting that Tomahawks "will still be a very restricted capability... certainly insufficient to ensure sustained deep strikes against Russia."

Pentagon stockpile reality

The constraint reflects broader Pentagon inventory challenges. According to Mark Cancian, a former Pentagon official now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the US maintains a total inventory of 4,150 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Yet recent procurement patterns suggest depletion accelerating without replacement. Financial Times reports that in 2022, the Pentagon purchased only 200 missiles while already expending over 120 units. The 2026 budget request from the Defense Department seeks funding for merely 57 additional Tomahawks—a quantity insufficient to offset current consumption rates.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the specific quantity of missiles currently in available stockpiles, according to Financial Times.

Supplementary developments

The report notes that the US has showcased new ground-based launcher systems designed for Tomahawk missiles. Oshkosh Defense developed the X-MAV platform, which can carry four cruise missiles simultaneously, providing enhanced delivery capacity for future operations.

The convergence of limited inventory, constrained procurement budgets, and diplomatic timelines creates a situation where advanced weaponry becomes a negotiation variable with inherent limitations. The 17 October meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy will occur against this backdrop of supply restrictions and strategic assessments regarding military aid's role in achieving political settlement.