US to name the military mission supporting Kyiv and appoint a general to lead it – WSJ citing sources

Citing a US defense official, the Wall Street Journal says that the US plans to name its military mission supporting Ukraine and appoint a general to lead the training and assistance effort.

“The naming of the operation formally recognizes the US effort within the military, akin to how the Pentagon dubbed the missions in Iraq and Afghanistan Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The naming of the training and assistance is significant bureaucratically, as it typically entails long-term, dedicated funding and the possibility of special pay, ribbons and awards for service members participating in the effort,” WSJ wrote.

Also, according to WSJ, the general to lead the mission is expected to be “a two- or three-star,” meanwhile the very selection of the mission leader reflects a shift from an ad hoc effort to provide training and aid to the Ukrainians, “the creation of a command responsible to coordinate the effort.”

On Aug 24, US President Biden announced a new $3 billion military aid package to Ukraine:

New 🇺🇸$3 billion military assistance to 🇺🇦 announced on 24 August includes: 🔸6 NASAMS

🔸245,000 rounds for 155mm howitzers

🔸65,000 rounds for 120mm mortars

🔸24 counter-artillery radars

🔸PUMA drones

🔸VAMPIRE counter-UAS

🔸Laser-guided rocket systemshttps://t.co/HG1f4dsvX8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 24, 2022



