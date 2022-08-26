Ukraine’s Parliament to vote to unseat all MPs from banned pro-Russian party

People’s Deputies Oleksiy Honcharenko, Volodymyr Ariev, Sofia Fedina (European Solidarity), and Oleh Dunda (Servant of the People) registered a draft resolution #7694 in the Verkhovna Rada on August 24. The document proposes to unseat all MPs from the faction “Opposition Platform – for Life” (OPZZh).

OPZZh was the major successor party of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions. On April 14, the OPZZ faction suspended its activities by the decision of the National Security Council. However, the OPZZh people’s deputies continued to attend meetings of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The draft resolution proposes to “prematurely terminate the powers” of MPs from the OPZZh, because these people’s deputies left the parliamentary faction of the specified party, and some even went abroad.

Read also:

MPs from Opposition Platform-for Life party Stolar and Abramovich, who left Ukraine before the war, live on the Cote d'Azur MP Vadym Stolar has not attended a single meeting of the Verkhovna Rada in 6 months. https://t.co/n08QHOaoJ6 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

Ukrainian MP of pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party Hryhorii Surkis and his family are in Monte Carlo Surkis rents apartments in the 5-star Monte-Carlo Bay hotel. At the beginning of March, Hryhorii Surkis left Ukraine.https://t.co/uUgkzGKdnY

📷 UP pic.twitter.com/vbWcY9TmoC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

Assistant of MP detained who was allegedly going "to become the Russian Gauleiter in case of the occupation of Cherkasy Oblast" Sources suggest it's Oleksandr Zamyrailo, aide to MP Vasyl Nimchenko ("Opposition Platform – For Life")https://t.co/6g0rDE2nLq

(edited) pic.twitter.com/biLF7CJHWa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 3, 2022

@minjust_gov_ua says that the court of first instance banned a total of 11 parties:

🔸Opposition Platform

🔸Opposiiton bloc

🔸Sharii Party

🔸Nashi

🔸Volodymyr Saldo Bloc

🔸Justice and Development

🔸Derzhava

🔸Socialists

🔸Socialist Party

🔸Left Opposition

🔸Left Forces Union — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 20, 2022