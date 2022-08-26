Ukraine’s Parliament to vote to unseat all MPs from banned pro-Russian party

People’s Deputies Oleksiy Honcharenko, Volodymyr Ariev, Sofia Fedina (European Solidarity), and Oleh Dunda (Servant of the People) registered a draft resolution #7694 in the Verkhovna Rada on August 24. The document proposes to unseat all MPs from the faction “Opposition Platform – for Life” (OPZZh).

OPZZh was the major successor party of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions. On April 14, the OPZZ faction suspended its activities by the decision of the National Security Council. However, the OPZZh people’s deputies continued to attend meetings of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The draft resolution proposes to “prematurely terminate the powers” of MPs from the OPZZh, because these people’s deputies left the parliamentary faction of the specified party, and some even went abroad.

