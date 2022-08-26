Russian collaborator killed in car blast in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Today, the Russian installed deputy chief of the traffic police in the occupied Azov coastal city of Berdiansk, Oleksandr Kolesnikov, was severely wounded in a car bomb attack in his hometown allegedly carried out by the Ukrainian partisan underground.

Later Russian government-funded RIA Novosti reported that Kolesnikov died in hospital.

Russian collaborator Oleksandr Kolesnikov wounded today in a car bombing accident in occupied Berdiansk has died from injuries in hospital – Russia's RIA Novosti citing the occupation administration officials.https://t.co/qQi0qUXYnf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 26, 2022

The Ukrainian local news outlet RIA Melitopol reported that its sources in the law enforcement agencies confirmed the death of the collaborator.