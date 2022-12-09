Former NATO chief Rasmussen joins calls to better arm Ukraine – VOA

Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Rasmussen has joined a growing chorus of voices calling for the US and its European allies to furnish Ukraine with more advanced weapons systems to help it combat a Russian missile onslaught on its energy and other infrastructure systems as winter sets in, Voice of America reports.

“I don’t understand why we have imposed those restrictions on our weapon deliveries that prevent the Ukrainians from doing all they could to retake lost land, so that’s why I’m in Washington right now to urge the Americans to lift all the self-imposed restrictions on weapons deliveries,” Rasmussen told Voice of America in a recent interview. “We have set a limit on how far missiles can go, so to speak; there’s a clear difference between missiles with a range of 120 kilometers and missiles with a range of 300 kilometers … we should deliver all the means that the Ukrainians need, they have the will to fight, it’s our obligation to give them the means to fight.”