Russia obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine – AP

Russia has obtained “hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine” despite US warnings to Iranian authorities not to ship them, AP reported referring to unnamed Western intelligence officials.
“It’s unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but the drones appear to be operational and ready to use, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence,” AP says.
