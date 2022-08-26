British PM condemns Russia’s “cultural vandalism” in Ukraine

British PM Boris Johnson has accused Russian forces of trying to erase Ukrainian culture in areas they have taken over, Sky News reported.

In a video message to the Edinburgh International Culture Summit, he called the Russian actions “cultural vandalism.”

“Today, the world is once again witnessing unforgivable acts of cultural vandalism, this time in Ukraine,” the British Prime Minister said, “Much of Putin’s twisted rationale for his invasion rests on the vile assertion that Ukraine is somehow not a real country. This is a lie that he seeks to make true by systematically erasing all traces of the centuries-old Ukrainian culture from the territory his troops occupy.”