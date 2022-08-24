It took place at 11.00 AM. Likely, the missiles used were Kh-22 missiles; they struck military infrastructure. Ambulances, police, firefighters on the spot. Number of victims to be clarified, the 831st brigade of tactical aviation reported.
Russia conducts group missile strike on Myrhhorod, Poltava Oblast
It took place at 11.00 AM. Likely, the missiles used were Kh-22 missiles; they struck military infrastructure. Ambulances, police, firefighters on the spot. Number of victims to be clarified, the 831st brigade of tactical aviation reported.