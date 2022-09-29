More than 100,000 Russians had been already mobilized – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that 100,000 people had already been mobilized Russia since the announcement of mobilization, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said during the briefing.

“In Russia, after the announcement of partial mobilization, the conscription is actively underway. To date, more than 100,000 of the announced 300,000 people have already been called up. We understand that the announced figure of 300,000 is not final. It is most likely that the number of mobilized will be much larger”.

Hromov also noted that the mobilization in Russia did not begin on September 21, but earlier. Information from prisoners shows that mobilized in September were sent to the front less than a week later without preparation and coordination.

