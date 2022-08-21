They occured at 6:33, according to a RFE/RL correspondent. There was no smoken air defense was not reported to have worked. This continues a series of explosions in Crimea. Occupation authorities say drones were shot down but provide no proof
.https://ru.krymr.com/a/news-sevastopol-vzryv/31997802.html
More explosion heard in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea
