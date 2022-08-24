“Armed forces, intelligence, special services will do everything to protect ppl,” Zelenskyy said.”But please be extra careful tomorrow.”
Home » Latest news Ukraine » President Zelenskyi asks Ukrainians to be careful on Independence Day due to possible massive shelling by Russian occupiers
