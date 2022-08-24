Portuguese Foreign Minister visits Kyiv on Independence Day – PHOTOS

Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs João Cravinho is in Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day and has met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba

“Honoured to be in Kyiv on this day that celebrates the 31 anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, which Russia sought and failed to crush. I bring a message of solidarity, and of political, military, financial and humanitarian support.

It’s an honour and a privilege to be here on such a significant day for Ukraine. Count on Portugal’s full solidarity and support!” he tweeted.

📷 JoaoCravinho, Dmytro Kuleba

