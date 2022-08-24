Portuguese Foreign Minister visits Kyiv on Independence Day – PHOTOS ~~

Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs João Cravinho is in Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day and has met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba

“Honoured to be in Kyiv on this day that celebrates the 31 anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, which Russia sought and failed to crush. I bring a message of solidarity, and of political, military, financial and humanitarian support.

It’s an honour and a privilege to be here on such a significant day for Ukraine. Count on Portugal’s full solidarity and support!” he tweeted.

On Independence Day, I welcomed Portuguese Foreign Minister @JoaoCravinho in Kyiv. Grateful to Portugal for consistently supporting Ukraine. We stand united to stop Russia from attacking not only Ukraine, but all of Europe — with energy blackmail, rising prices, and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/sz5dsyuIlA — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 24, 2022

📷 JoaoCravinho, Dmytro Kuleba