Winter to be difficult, Ukraine needs more weapons – NATO Secretary General

The Secretary General of NATO assured Ukraine of further support, which will last as long as it is needed.

“We are committed to partnership with Ukraine, we helped to move to NATO standards. The winter will be difficult, and we see that the war is exhausting. This is a struggle of will, logistics, so we must continue to support Ukraine. A strong and stable Ukraine is the key to Euro-Atlantic security. We will continue to be together with Ukraine as long as necessary,” Stoltenberg said.