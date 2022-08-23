Ukrainian military shot down Russian helicopter

The Ukrainian military shot down Russian K-52 helicopter, the so-called “Alligator”.
“On the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Eastern Defense Forces destroyed a K-52 helicopter.”
