Russia begins to create barge crossing near damaged Antoniv bridge near Kherson – British intelligence

Latest news Ukraine

According to the latest report of British Intelligence, over the weekend, Russia probably started moving barges into position to construct a substantial floating bridge over the Dnipro river, immediately beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge. The crossing is the key link between Russian-occupied Kherson and the east.

For several weeks, Russian forces and local civilians have relied on a ferry crossing of the waterway. If Russia completes the improvised bridge, it will almost certainly increase the capacity of the crossing point compared to the ferry.

A floating bridge would likely still be vulnerable to Ukrainian offensive action.

