Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk devotes his world title win to war-torn homeland

Usyk said, “It was extremely important for my country, for my team, and personally for me. I fought for the whole country and half of the world. I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to all the military defending this country. Thank you very, very much,” Euronews reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to