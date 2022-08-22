Ukrainian Bekh-Romanchuk wins gold in triple jump at European Championships

“Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk earned the first gold medal for Ukraine in athletics at the European Athletics Championships. The victory in the triple jump was brought to the Ukrainian by the 15.02-meter jump, which became her personal outcome and at the same time the best mark of the season in Europe,” the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine informed.

