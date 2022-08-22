Russian soldiers kidnap 2 lyceum principals in Kherson Oblast

Nova Kakhovka city mayor explained the reason for their detainment was a conflict with a principal of another school – a Russian collaborator. She called Russian occupation authorities and complained that two women hadn’t return school equipment. After the call, they were detained. Their whereabouts remain unknown, Suspilne informed.

