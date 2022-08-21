Ukraine has half the number of needed long-range UAVs for “Drone Army” project

Latest news Ukraine

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine has already received 100 long-distance drones for the Drone Army project, Ukrinform reported. 100 more are needed to cover Ukraine’s long-distance needs.

According to Fedorov, the length of the front is 2.5k km. The depth of the front is divided into sectors of 3, 60, 70, and 120 km. For the 3 km sector, 10k small drones are needed. For the rest of the sectors, long-range ones.

Fedorov says his goal is to have a stable number of drones to cover Ukraine’s needs, replacing the ones that were destroyed. For this, Ukraine is constantly looking for opportunities to buy drones, repair old ones, open hubs for their restoration and train pilots on an ongoing basis.

Ukraine’s official fundraising platform U24 started assembling an “army of drones” in early July.

The goal is to crowdfund 200 tactical UAVs & thousands of simpler ones. You can donate money or “dronate” your own drone.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags