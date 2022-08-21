Ukraine has half the number of needed long-range UAVs for “Drone Army” project

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine has already received 100 long-distance drones for the Drone Army project, Ukrinform reported. 100 more are needed to cover Ukraine’s long-distance needs.

According to Fedorov, the length of the front is 2.5k km. The depth of the front is divided into sectors of 3, 60, 70, and 120 km. For the 3 km sector, 10k small drones are needed. For the rest of the sectors, long-range ones.

Fedorov says his goal is to have a stable number of drones to cover Ukraine’s needs, replacing the ones that were destroyed. For this, Ukraine is constantly looking for opportunities to buy drones, repair old ones, open hubs for their restoration and train pilots on an ongoing basis.

Ukraine’s official fundraising platform U24 started assembling an “army of drones” in early July.



The goal is to crowdfund 200 tactical UAVs & thousands of simpler ones. You can donate money or “dronate” your own drone.