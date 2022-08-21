More than 650,000 tons of grain from Ukrainian ports already on their way to world markets — UN Sec-Gen

More than 650,000 tons of Ukrainian grain are already on their way to world markets, which “shows the potential of the grain agreement and the joint coordination center in Istanbul.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that during a press conference in Turkey on August 20.

Today in Istanbul, I saw, with great emotion, the @WFP vessel Brave Commander, transporting much-needed food products from Ukraine to the Horn of Africa.

It’s an enormous contribution to making sure that children, women & men do not die of hunger. pic.twitter.com/6z5zVC9Mux

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 20, 2022