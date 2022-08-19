Lviv city council voted to rebury bodies of Soviet soldiers from the Mars field in city’s main Lychakiv cemetery. Memorial to Ukrainian soldiers will be in that place

There are hundreds of graves of Ukrainian soldiers in Lychakiv cemetery since 2014 when the war began:

Lychakiv Cemetery is one of the oldest in Europe, older than such well-known cemeteries as Père Lachaise in Paris and Highgate in London. Lychakiv Cemetery is an open-air 40-hectare museum where one can find more than 3,000 gravestones, monuments and family vaults. Not only are they masterpieces of art, but they are also important elements of Lviv’s cultural and historical heritage: