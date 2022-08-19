Invaders appoint Russians to “positions” in occupied South Ukraine

Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti reports that Russians are appointed to “positions” in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

-Alexei Lysov from the government of the Vologda Oblast became the so-called “vice prime minister for infrastructural development”

-Yevgen Markelov from the administration of the Krasnodar Oblast became the “deputy minister of labor and social policy”



Kherson Oblast:

-Alexei Katerinichev from the Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations “Leader” became the “first deputy head of the security administration”

-Semen Mashkautsan from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia became the “vice prime minister and minister of industry”

-Yevhen Nemtinov from the occupation “Ministry of Finance of Crimea” became the “Finance Minister.”

Earlier on 18 July, the Russians appointed Anton Koltsov, who held the position of the first vice-governor of the Vologda Oblast of the Russian Federation, as the head of the “government” of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In addition, the occupiers appointed Anton Titsky, who held the position of adviser to the head of Rosmolodi, as the so-called “Minister of Youth Policy of the Zaporizhzhia Region.”