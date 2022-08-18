Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 176: Russians bomb Kharkiv, killing at least 18, dozens wounded ~~

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

Russians attacked two dorms of boarding institutions in Kharkiv, at least 18 dead, dozens wounded. Russia falsely claims that recent attacks in Crimea are terrorist attacks to deflect calls to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Russian troops continue to intensify their offensive in Donbas and attempted several unsuccessful assaults near the Kharkiv-Donetsk Oblast border. Russian occupation authorities are struggling to increase control measures in occupied territories amidst increased partisan activity. The UN Secretary-General Guterres and Turkish President Erdogan meet Zelenskyy in Lviv. The discussion will include the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Daily overview — Summary report, August 18

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, August 18, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.

Show the Content The one hundred-seventy-sixth (176) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson oblast and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblast, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine’s maritime communications in the Black Sea. Air and missile strikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine continue. The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly. The units of the Armed Forces of the republic of belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of belarus remains. In the Siversky region, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces of the russian federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy fired artillery shells in the areas of Vovkivka, Yastrubyne and Popivka settlements of the Sumy oblast. In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding previously occupied lines and preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Karasivka, Petrivka, Bazaliivka, Rtyshchivka, Duvanka, Ivanivka, Mospanove, Lisne, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Husarivka and Chepil settlements. Carried out remote mining of the area near Lebyazhe. In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopilla, Adamivka, and Dovhenky with artillery. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and multiple rocket launchers at the regions of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Donetsk, Ivano-Daryivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, and Raihorodok. Made an air strike near Vesele. It led an offensive in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction, was unsuccessful, withdrew. In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Soledar, Rozdolivka, Kodema and Mayorsk. The occupiers launched an offensive in the directions of Volodymyrivka – Soledar, Pokrovske – Bakhmutske, Pokrovske – Bakhmut, Klynove – Bakhmut, Semihirya – Zaitseve, Semihirya – Kodema and Holmivskyi – Zaitseve. The invaders did not achieve any positive results in any of the offensive directions and withdrew with losses. In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks near Avdiivka, Maryinka, Alexandropil, Pisky, Pervomaiske, and Opytne. It led an offensive in the direction of Lozove – Pervomaiske, was unsuccessful, withdrew. On the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is defending the occupied areas. Shelled the areas of settlements of Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Bohoyavlenka, Stepnohirsk, Shevchenko, Burlatske, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, Lukyanivske, Preobrazhenka, Poltavka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near Poltavka, Hulyaipole, Malynyivka, Zelenyi Hay, Shcherbaki and Novoyakovlivka. It tried to conduct assaults in the direction of Yehorivka – Shevchenkove, was unsuccessful, withdrew. In the South Buh direction, the main efforts of the enemy’s forces are focused on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Shelling was recorded near the settlements of Mykolaiv, Stepova Dolyna, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Halytsynove, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Shyroke, Kvitneve, Kiselivka, Kobzartsi, Pervomaiske, Kavkaz, Murakhivka, Andriivka, Osokorivka, Ivanivka, and Trudolyubivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bila Krynytsia, Blahodatny, and Khutirska creek. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Bilohirka, Lozove, Pervomaiske, Oleksandrivka, Trudolyubivka, Osokorivka and Ivanivka settlements. According to available information, two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Military Updates

The Russian military infrastructure destroyed over the past week: infographics Yesterday's explosions at warehouses in Dzhankoy "will be included in the next map." Source: https://t.co/amflE85XzY pic.twitter.com/NUqHpPsbg3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

Russia has involved up to 135,000 in the war. This estimate includes mercenaries, mobilized students from the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk territories, the National Guard, and professional military, said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov

Regional Updates

Fire and sounds of detonation in occupied Amvrosiivka, Donetsk Oblast Last night, the fire had reportedly started after a series of explosions. Amvrosiivka is located about 65 km behind the front line, 19 km away from Russia's border.

📹https://t.co/r1OJzX9tUJ pic.twitter.com/EPD3BnnKhr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

In the Donetsk Oblast, a powerful explosion reported in the occupied Horlivka.

1 killed, 18 injured, including 2 children in a missile strike launched by Russian forces on Kharkiv After 2 attacks on August 17, Russia targeted the city again at 7:16 a.m. on 18 August, Emergency Service reported https://t.co/UEFxNbCkrp pic.twitter.com/fVddBUCbjI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

In Russian-occupied Lysychansk Ukrainian forces destroyed Security Service building, now used by Russians, Oblast head Serhiy Haidai said on the TV marathon.pic.twitter.com/lnftCBhgXb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

In the Kharkiv Oblast, 12 killed, 38 injured, including 4 children in the city of Kharkiv after two massive overnight shellings of Saltovka district and overnight strike on the Sloboda district. The number of casualties is being updated.

Update

It was a tragic night in Kharkiv Oblast. Peaceful districts were attacked by Russian forces

Saltivka & Slobidsky Raion in Kharkiv; Krasnohrad, Kharkiv Obl-12 killed, 38 injured, incl 4 children Russians kill Ukrainians in their sleep &in their homes!#RussiaKillsCivilians pic.twitter.com/qLFj2cdcuV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

The Sumy Oblast, 130 hits in one day reported. Explosions in the region are recorded on a daily basis.

In the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Orekhovo shelled, a young woman riding a bicycle killed.

In the Mykolaiv Oblast, Russians fired at another university in the city of Mykolaiv overnight. Buildings across the street damaged. No casualties reported. The Mayor of the city had previously published a video showing no military base at the university.

In the Odesa Oblast, in the resort town of Zatoka 7 buildings of a recreation center destroyed; 15 cottages damaged as a result of the nighttime missile strike. Kh-22 missiles fired from a Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft. 4 injured.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The heavy attrition of Russian Main Battle Tanks in Ukraine is highly likely partially due to Russia’s failure to fit and properly employ adequate Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA). Used correctly, ERA degrades the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank. This suggests that Russian forces have not rectified a culture of poor ERA use, which dates back to the First Chechen War in 1994.

It is highly likely that many Russian tank crews lack the training to maintain ERA, leading to either poor fitting of the explosive elements, or it being left off entirely. These deficiencies probably contribute to the widespread incidents of turret ejection, which are well documented in eye-witness videos from Ukraine.

The war has seen numerous failures by Russian commanders to enforce low-level battle discipline – such as the use of ERA. The cumulative effect of these failures is likely a significant factor behind the poor performance of Russia’s forces.

Losses of the Russian army

As of 18 August, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

⚡Rich 'harvest' ⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of August 18 ▪ 44300 killed soldiers (+200)

▪ 4179 APV (+17)

▪ 1889 tanks (+3)

▪ 1010 artillery systems (+17)

▪ 234 aircraft (+1) and 197 helicopters (+1)

▪ 15 boats and cutters#StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/C0wkAbfTFP — VoxUkraine (@voxukraine) August 18, 2022

Humanitarian

Ukrainian universities moving to safer regions: Infographics Source: https://t.co/y8laanmerB pic.twitter.com/VJY30IHoUf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

️️Environmental

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is developing. NATO chief urged Russia to allow IAEA to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

🇺🇦Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba: IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is ready to lead a delegation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant https://t.co/LjbXlN3sX1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

IAEA Director General Grossi to lead a mission to the plant, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The UN Secretary-General will discuss the crisis with Zelenskyy in Lviv on August 18.

Several ministers visited Zaporizhzhia, observed the first response training, and gave a press conference. They focused on the need to demilitarize the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, and the visit by IAEA experts.

It is urgent to arrange an IAEA visit to #ZaporizhzhiaNPP; to ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces from #nuclear plant – #NATO's Stoltenberg.#Ukraine's Ministers of Internal Affairs & Energy: "We are concerned. @IAEA-we are waiting for impartiality." 🎥 @ZarinaZabriksy pic.twitter.com/3LDWm9woLJ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

IAEA mission can be sent to nuclear power plant legally & very quickly – Zelenskyi Only absolute transparency and controllability of the situation at and around the Zaporizhzhia NPP can guarantee a gradual return to normal nuclear safety,"-Zelenskyi said. https://t.co/XccbThItB7 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Lviv to meet presidents Zelenskyy and Erdogan He is going to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP and the search for a political solution to end the war with Russia.https://t.co/b3ovhmpmXW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

What will happen in case of an accident at a #nuclear plant?@EuromaidanPress reports from the Ukrainian emergency and rescue team drills in #Zaporizhzhia, with the Minister of Energy and Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine in attendance. 🎥 @ZarinaZabrisky pic.twitter.com/9XxatYsUeA — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

The mass death of fish and waterfowl reported in the Donetsk Botanical Garden.

4 more ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of "Odesa" and "Chornomorsk" This is already the 8th caravan with food. "Grain shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as planned," the post reads.https://t.co/1ak0EYolUa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

Legal

Only 1% of residents of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts accepted to obtain Russian passports Efforts of occupation authorities to force Ukrainians to receive Russian passports, accept the ruble, and hold illegal referendums are failing 📷by Armyinformhttps://t.co/WAzB8zznEF pic.twitter.com/igKVqfMOvJ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

Support

More help from the United States will come soon, said the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksiy Reznikov. He spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss the current security situation, new needs on the battlefield, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army. He spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss the current security situation, new needs on the battlefield, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

In Latvia, 300,000 euros were collected for "Bayraktar" for the Armed Forces in one day "Today is the second day of the fundraiser, and we have already collected 300,000 euros," said Latvian musician Ralfs Eilands, one of the initiators of the fundraiser.https://t.co/TBoyGIeTtz — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

Ukraine will receive $350 million from Canada to purchase fuel before winter as one more gesture of solidarity, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal as one more gesture of solidarity, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

Norway will provide more military aid to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported. https://t.co/M3aMjissDl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

New Developments

Estonia says it repelled major cyber attack after removing Soviet monuments – Reuters 🇷🇺hacker group Killnet claimed responsibility for attack, stating that it had blocked access to 200 state & private institutions, such as citizen identification systemhttps://t.co/xNrkR9LB4l — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022

War in Ukraine revealed the truth about Russia to Europe, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Everyone who previously did not notice the imperialist tendencies in Russia should now face the truth. “Europe found itself in the current situation not because it was not sufficiently integrated, but because it did not want to listen to the voice of truth. This voice has been heard from Poland for many years.”

China is sending its troops to Russia for joint exercises China's Ministry of Defense said participation in the joint exercises was "unrelated to the current international and regional situation," apparently referring to ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.https://t.co/qQg7dJPYLe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

Assessment

On the war.

map source: https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-august-17

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 17 August, 2022:

Russian military leadership is falsely claiming that recent attacks on Russian military objects in Crimea are terrorist attacks to deflect calls to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Russian forces attempted several unsuccessful assaults near the Kharkiv-Donetsk Oblast border in tactically challenging forest areas.

Russian forces continued to unsuccessfully attack settlements southeast of Siversk.

Russian forces launched several assaults northeast and south of Bakhmut, and are likely attempting to improve tactical positions near Horlivka.

Russian forces made limited gains northwest of Donetsk City and near the Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Oblast administrative border.

Russian forces are likely preparing to defend their ground lines of communication (GLOCs) in the Melitopol-Tokmak-Berdyansk triangle by mining settlements on the eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline.

Russian federal subjects are continuing to form new volunteer units and advertise contract service while facing recruitment challenges.

Russian occupation authorities are struggling to increase control measures in occupied territories amidst increased partisan activity.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion