IAEA Director General ready to lead delegation to Zaporizhzhia NPP – Kuleba

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is ready to lead a delegation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which is currently occupied by Russian forces, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced on Twitter.
News on the War in Ukraine