2 killed in Russia’s missile attack on Krasnohrad

“Last night (17 August -18 August) became one of the most tragic for Kharkiv Oblast during the entire war. During the night, the Russians launched massive rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Peaceful sleeping areas and civilians once again came under the attack of Russian terrorists,” Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov commented on the three strikes that killed at least 11 and injured 35 civilians.

