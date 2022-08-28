Russians repulsed in six directions on 27 August and massively shell Luhansk Oblast, Oblast Head reports

The Russians retreated in six directions on 27 August, Luhansk Oblast Head Serhiy Hayday wrote.

“Russia does not stop the massive shelling of settlements and fortifications of the Ukrainian military for even a day.

It concentrated its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction, where Russia is trying to break through from several cities and villages of the Luhansk Oblast.

Yesterday, the Russians wanted to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in six different places. Twice they organized an assault with the support of aviation. However, Ukrainian military managed to stop each of these offensives and repel the enemy. In total, the planes of the occupiers carried out airstrikes near four settlements. Only during the past night, artillery fire from the Russian side was recorded 17 times. In five cases, they used volley fire installations. Tanks joined the attacks four times,” he reported.

